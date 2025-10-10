Lows continue to drop overnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A combination of cloudy cover and fairly strong winds out of the northeast has caused temperatures to struggle to reach the 70s Friday.

This cloud cover will continue overnight with lows dropping to the upper 50s to low 60s. These 60s will hang on until around noon Saturday before reaching the 70s.

A low pressure system to our south will lift north and east throughout Saturday, but we will be situated on the drier side, so the chance for showers is minimal.

After the low moves out, it will bring the clouds with it and we will dry out yet again throughout next week. Lows will stay in the 50s and 60s and daytime highs will reach the upper 80s.

