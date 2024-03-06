Low visibility Wednesday and Thursday mornings with fog forming overnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another foggy start in the Big Bend and South Georgia area.

Some dense, patchy fog will mean low visibility at times.

Clearing skies Wednesday afternoon will mean a patch of blue sky for us to see!

Highs climb to the low 80s.

Thursday brings the most sunshine with more blue sky than clouds expected.

Highs will remain in the low 80s.

Friday more clouds move in ahead of our next system.

Most of Friday stays dry.

It is Friday night when clusters of storms form off to our west.

We are keeping an eye on Saturday's forecast with some stronger storm potential Saturday morning.

You will be the first to know of these changes and impacts to your neighborhood.

For now, we can enjoy a break from the active weather through the end of the week.