Low rain chance through the evening; continues into Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As we continue to have wind out of the north, rain chances are low through Saturday night.

It is possible to see a few pop-up showers for our eastern neighborhoods as Tropical Storm Chantal could push some through the area.

Other than that, Saturday night looks to be filled with calm winds and passing clouds.

Lows will fall into the mid 70s overnight before quickly warming up Sunday morning with a high of 94.

Rain chances remain low through Sunday and the rain that does fall will hug coastal neighborhoods.

This is due to a continued northern wind combining with the sea breeze.

Winds will eventually shift to southwesterly Sunday afternoon.

As we continue to track the topics, Tropical Storm Chantal is inching closer to the east coast and is expected to make landfall in South Carolina early Sunday.

