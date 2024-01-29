Low impact weather for most of the week's forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A slot of drier air leaves South Georgia and North Florida with a low-impact week ahead.

Clouds and breezy conditions Monday morning will keep temperatures slightly warmer with lows only dropping to the upper 40s.

Clouds clear and sunshine returns as early as Monday afternoon.

Breezy conditions calm.

Highs climb to the upper 50s and low 60s.

The rest of the week looks to trend similarly- leave out the cloud cover and wind.

Clouds and wind keep out, and most sunny skies continue to fill in overhead.

Highs the rest of the week top out in the low to mid 60s.

Rain holds out of the forecast until the weekend.