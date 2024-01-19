Low impact showers move out Friday, another rush of cold air returns for weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday morning we wake up to very light, low-impact showers moving through our area.

These will bring light rain through early morning hours.

After rain moves out, afternoon hours will bring clearing clouds and wind.

Wind picks up after this cold front moves through, and gusts could be around 15 mph at times.

Breezy conditions with colder weather Friday night into Saturday morning brings another round of low wind chill values or 'feels-like' temperatures.

Wind Chill Advisories are in place for non-coastal counties (excluding Lafayette County) until Saturday morning.

Temperatures drop again Saturday night into Sunday morning, and with very little to no wind and very few clouds, temperatures will be allowed to drop even more!

A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect during these Saturday night/ Sunday morning hours when we could potentially see lows drop to the low 20s once again in non-coastal cities.

After this cold blast for the weekend, next week brings us MUCH warmer weather, cloud cover, and a few showers here and there.