Low impact forecast through late-week with widespread sunshine Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Midweek brings us sunshine and warmer weather.

High pressure is to thank for our nearly cloud-free skies Wednesday.

Highs jump to the low 70s for most!

Thursday brings a few more clouds, but we will be even warmer with highs jumping closer to the mid-70s.

Friday brings rain to our forecast.

Scattered showers will be around on Friday morning and afternoon. Showers will be light to moderate.

These showers will be low-impact, but a few roadways will be wet during your Friday evening commute.

Drier air brings us into the weekend. We can finally get those outdoor plans done Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Highs will be in the low 70s with lots of sunshine overhead!