Love (at least for weather) is in the air as breezy conditions calm, skies clear Tuesday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cold front that brought threats of severe weather Monday has now moved out into the Atlantic.

Behind the front, some breezy conditions will bring us through Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 MPH are possible in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Rain and storms are out of here for now though!

We have a few clouds to start Tuesday before clear skies return by sunset.

Wind calms and skies stay clear Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Love is in the air for both lovers of colder and warmer weather.

Playing weather matchmaker- here is what you can expect out of the next few days.

If you love the colder weather more, Wednesday morning is your time to soak in the weather love.

Lows Wednesday start in the mid to upper 30s. That's thanks to the cooler, drier, and calmer air moving in behind Monday's front.

Wednesday's highs return to the upper 60s though with clear skies all day.

Thursday clouds move in, but if you are a fan of the warmer air, the end of the week forecast is for you.

Highs stay warm and cloud cover sticks around for Friday.

Rain looks to return for the weekend.