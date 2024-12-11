Watch Now
Loud start with storms moving through early, clear and chilly end to Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Severe chances are low, but you could wake up to a thunderstorm in your neighborhood.

Storms are being fueled by a cold front pushing through the Big Bend and South Georgia early Wednesday morning.

Storms will move west to east through mid- to late-morning.

Some storms could contain heavy rain, small hail, gusty wind, and lightning. Be careful on those roadways.

Rain and storms pass through by late-afternoon leaving us sunny and chilly to end our Wednesday evening.

We are left with breezy and cooler weather Thursday. We could even see near-freezing temperatures early Thursday morning.

