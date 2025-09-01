Lots of sun to get in on this Labor Day!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Labor Day plans look to be a go today as more dry air has moved in lowering rain chances.

Fall is in the air yet again to start September with the humidity dropping and highs staying in the 80s Monday.

With a northeasterly wind flow, a few stray showers are possible along the coast and southeast Big Bend, but overall, lots of sun with a few passing clouds throughout the day.

If you are planning on heading to the beach, be careful as the waters are choppy and there is a high risk of rip currents. Winds will be around 5-10 mph, but can gust to 20 mph at times.

For the rest of the week, we are keeping a fairly low rain chance with the highest chance of seeing showers and storms being Thursday.

Highs will slowly climb back into the 90s by the weekend.

