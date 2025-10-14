Lots of dry air; humidity levels stay low

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is going to be a rinse and repeat week with each day looking like the last.

Sunshine is here to stay with daytime highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. The batch of dry air is not going anywhere so the warm afternoons will feel quite pleasant.

A few clouds could build throughout the day towards the end of the week, but it won't stop the sunshine from taking over.

This trend will continue into the beginning parts of the weekend until a front approaches bringing showers ahead of it. The majority of the rain will arrive Sunday and Monday with cooler temperatures behind it, dropping overnight lows and daytime highs yet again.

