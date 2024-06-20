Looking for the umbrellas with rain in the forecast by late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spotty showers and storms move in for the end of the week from easterly flow and heat firing up afternoon storm activity.

Scattered showers are more likely for the weekend thanks to tropical moisture.

This is from a tropical system in the Atlantic that is UNLIKELY to organize over the next 7 days.

Shower chances increase closer to the eastern I-75 corridor Friday with more scattered showers and storms possible through the Big Bend and South Georgia on Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, rain chances stay high thanks to another push of moisture ahead of a cold front that will move through from the west/northwest.

Hopefully you have the umbrellas or rain jackets close starting this weekend through at least midweek next week.

Thursday, June 20th also marks the Summer Solstice. It is hard to believe it is just happening now, because it has been hot for us for a while now!

Highs stay in the low 90s through late-week with weekend temperatures climbing closer to the mid-90s.