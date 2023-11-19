Looking ahead at this week's weather (11/19/2023)

ENTER DATELINE — This weekend has featured above average temperatures with dry weather making for great conditions to get outdoors. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 70s across the area with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. This warm weather will not last throughout the week, as a cold front will move through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday evening will feature an approaching cold front that will bring along scattered storms to the region. A 70% chance of rain is expected Tuesday afternoon with an 80% chance of rain Wednesday morning. Some of these storms can be severe in far western portions of our viewing area Tuesday, with a 1/5 risk for damaging winds and an isolated tornado. This cold front will knock down highs on Wednesday to the low to mid 60s, which is nearly 10 degrees below average! Overnight lows will return to average in the upper 40s to low 50s.

After the front, skies will remain on the cloudy side through the end of the week, with low chances of rain. Highs will remain in the low to mid 60s through Friday, with highs returning to the 70s this upcoming weekend. This will make for a chilly Thanksgiving across the region, so make sure to have an extra layer of clothing with you when you go out to celebrate the holidays!