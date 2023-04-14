Local thunderstorms around for last half of weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our area will enter the weekend on a drier note, but a disturbance reaching us by Sunday will trigger another opportunity for rain and thunderstorms.

Following a dry and calm start to Saturday morning, a complex of showers and thunder will develop along the northern edge of the Gulf of Mexico, moving east during the afternoon and evening. The leading edge of this system will reach the tri-state area in the evening, bringing with it times of showers, downpours, and some wind gusts.

Sunday brings out next cold front to the region. Depending on the extent of Saturday night rain coverage, showers and storms are expected to re-develop in advance of the front's arrival. As temperatures are forecast to remain a bit on the warmer side, there can be enough support for a couple more zones of stronger storms, causing isolated cases of wind-driven damage.

Severe weather chances will be limited, but the lower-end chances for a few severe storms exist area-wide on Sunday. A few local severe thunderstorm warnings can be issued for counties affected by the strongest storm activity. Be ready to stay in safe shelter if a warning is issued for your area.

