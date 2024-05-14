Lingering showers possible but severe storm chances move east- out of our area- Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Severe threats moves east as storms push through the Big Bend and South Georgia by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Rain chances diminish Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies expected. Highs these two days will be in the low 90s.

Our next rain and storm chances hold off until Friday evening. Storm potential Friday night into Saturday morning will exist.

This weekend will look like on and off showers and storms Friday into Saturday morning and again Sunday morning and afternoon.