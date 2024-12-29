Line of storms capable of producing gusty wind, hail, and tornadoes approaches Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A line of storms capable of producing wind gusts of 50+ mph, hail, and tornadoes approaches our neighborhoods from west to east throughout the morning Sunday.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for our area.
Watches and warnings may be issued.
These storms move through as early as 5 AM for the tri-state.
Storms will then continue to push through our eastern neighborhoods until mid-afternoon.
Please take shelter if a warning does appear for your neighborhood.
A room with no exterior walls or windows on the lowest floor is the best place to take shelter in a building or home with foundation.