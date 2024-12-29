Watch Now
Line of storms capable of producing gusty wind, hail, and tornadoes approaches Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A line of storms capable of producing wind gusts of 50+ mph, hail, and tornadoes approaches our neighborhoods from west to east throughout the morning Sunday.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for our area.

tornado watch (2am 12/29/2024)
Watches and warnings may be issued.

These storms move through as early as 5 AM for the tri-state.

Storms will then continue to push through our eastern neighborhoods until mid-afternoon.

Please take shelter if a warning does appear for your neighborhood.

A room with no exterior walls or windows on the lowest floor is the best place to take shelter in a building or home with foundation.

