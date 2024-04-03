Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Line of storms brings potential for tornadoes, large hail, and gusty wind Wednesday early morning

Tornado Watch until 8 AM Wednesday
ABC 27
Tornado Watch until 8 AM Wednesday<br/>
Tornado Watch until 8 AM Wednesday
Watches vs Warnings
Posted at 3:06 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 03:10:22-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Strong to severe storms move along a line from the tri-state area through the southeast side of the Big Bend Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts over 60 MPH, large hail, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Tift, Miller, Baker, and Mitchell counties in our neighborhoods.

If a warning is issued (tornado or severe thunderstorm) please take cover immediately. The safest place to take cover is in a structure with a foundation in an interior room.

Storm activity moves out by late-lunch hours Wednesday morning.

A few showers are possible behind the front, but drier conditions move in quickly.

A dry and cooler end to the week is expected.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.