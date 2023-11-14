Light to moderate showers add up over next 3 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is obvious by our latest drought update that we need rain badly!

After a month of immeasurable rainfall, we finally have showers back in South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Rain will fall across our western counties through South-Central Georgia and North-Central Big Bend Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A Gulf low is to thank for this moisture spinning into the area.

As the low moves east, we find rain chances increasing by Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning through our eastern counties.

We could be seeing 1-3" in our western counties from Tuesday through Thursday where the majority of the rain will fall during this 3-day period.

Wind will also be a factor Wednesday into Thursday- especially near Wakualla and Franklin County coastlines.

Wind gusts could be as high as 40-45 MPH for the Panhandle into the Forgotten Coast shoreline.

Persistent wind and soggy conditions could mean some isolated areas of power outages.

Rain amounts are not likely to cause any widespread flooding. The only chances of excess water adding up on roadways will be along coastal communities as a band of moderate showers moves onshore.