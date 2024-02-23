Light showers moving through early Friday clear by Friday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Light showers will push through Friday morning and early afternoon.

Impacts will limited to some wet roadways during this time.

After rain moves out, skies start to clear by late Friday night.

Weekend weather brings sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the low 70s.

Some early morning temperatures on Sunday could be chilly as we start in the upper 30s.

Otherwise, a warming trend continues next week.

Rain stays out of the forecast through at least midweek of next week.