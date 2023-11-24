Light showers early Black Friday with dry, warmer weather for Small Business Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Walking off that turkey or getting an early start for good Black Friday deals, you may need a light rain jacket to head outside.

A few passing showers will bring light rain at times through early morning hours.

By the time we wake up and heat leftovers up for breakfast, rain moves out and clouds stick around.

Highs Friday will be in the mid 60s.

Blue sky slowly mixes in Saturday, and highs jump to the low 70s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer and more humid.

A front approaches from the west early Sunday morning.

Before moving through in the evening, temperatures will reach the low 70s with isolated storms possible.

This may have minor travel impacts since a lot of us are driving or flying home or out Sunday afternoon and evening.