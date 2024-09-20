Let's look at the tropical potential for late next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A drier and calm weekend is in store with lots of sunshine for our neighborhoods across South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Now is a great time to talk about the tropics!

As you have probably seen on social media or on-air, there is a blob of moisture in the Southern Caribbean that has been stirring up talk of tropical development and impacts.

First off, it is WAY too early on to tell IF there will be an organized storm, WHEN it would form (if it does), and WHAT impacts it would even cause, and WHERE it would even cause them.

A lot of factors play into this tropical potential.

An area of disorganized storms sits to the south of the Yucatan Peninsula. Over the next several days, this area of moisture will move north or northwest.

As it does so, it stays unorganized and slows in any potential development thanks to interaction to land.

Let's say the system does organize into a tropical system, the movement and interaction with land will be critical to where (again, if it even does) form.

Then the movement of the system will largely depend on a few factors.

There will be a high pressure system out in the Atlantic. There will be a cold front moving over the Plains into the Southeast.

Depending on how strong the high pressure system's hold on our area is, the weaker the front as it moves closer to our area.

This would direct the system away from the high's stronghold and push it further west (again, if it even does form).

The opposite is also true. If the high pressure system's hold is further east out in the Atlantic, the farther south the front can push. This would steer the hypothetical tropical system more to the east through the Gulf into the Panhandle or South Florida.

There are so many factors that go into forecasting these 'blobs'- especially looking seven to ten days out.

Stay with us to be the First to Know as any tropical activity develops and any impacts to us it may have.