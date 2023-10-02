Layer season is upon us with cooler air early and warmer afternoons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — I hope you had a great weekend filled with sunshine and cooler starts!

That's exactly what we will have to start the week, too.

Lows drop to the mid 60s in the Big Bend with low 60s in South Georgia.

We are diving into the new month with these crisp, cool starts, but we have some warmer afternoons in store.

This means it's officially layer season people! (Not quiet to swetaah wethaah yet- I know you will get this reference).

Highs in the afternoon climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Sunshine will be plentiful for all through midweek.

Our next chances of clouds come Thursday as a front approaches.

Friday spotty showers are possible. The same goes for Saturday.

Sunday a tease of some cooler weather looks to move in for morning AND afternoons. Keeping a close eye on this one!