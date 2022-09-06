Late-week moisture connection leads to flood risks in Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a season where several areas have exceeded average rainfall amounts, the Big Bend and parts of southern Georgia are likely to received even more quenching rain later this week and over the weekend.

A slow-moving upper-level disturbance is forecast to slip into the lower Mississippi River Valley, churning up deep and bountiful moisture from the southern reaches of the Gulf of Mexico. This moisture corridor is forecast to flow right into the eastern Gulf coast regions, including the Big Bend, Panhandle, and the Nature Coast of Florida.

The pattern will result in widespread cloudiness, times of steady rain, and rounds of downpours that can dump considerable amounts of rain over a multi-day stretch.

Projections Tuesday afternoon show the most widespread rain coverage around and south of the Florida/Georgia line and the tri-state regions, where sunshine will be quite limited Friday and Saturday.

Forecast rainfall amounts range from a broad 1-3" around the region to about 1-4" inland, with coastal counties potentially accumulating over five inches through Sunday.

Flooding will become a higher concern for areas of poor drainage, already saturated land, and near local rivers, creeks, and tributaries. A flood advisory of some sort may become necessary for a number of local counties.

A few thunderstorms will be mixed in, but overall severe thunderstorm and tornado risks will be low through this time frame.

First to Know Weather will keep you in the know as the rainy situation develops and forecast information gets further detailed and refined over the next couple of days.