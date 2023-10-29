Late October heat breaks to start November as very chilly air moves in mid-week

Temperatures across the region are in the mid-to-upper 80s as mostly sunny skies continue to dominate the region today. Winds generally out of the east-southeast are bringing warmer air into the region, ahead of a cold front that will move through the region later this week. Over the next few hours clear skies will make a pleasant end to a warm weekend with temperatures gradually cooling into the 60s overnight. After midnight, some clouds will filter into the region with low temperatures bottoming out in the low 60s. Some areas of patchy fog will develop during the early morning hours.

Tomorrow will start with a fair sky with the sun peaking through from behind clouds from time to time. This sun/cloud blend will persist throughout the morning before a mostly sunny sky dominates the afternoon. Temperatures will warm through the 60s and 70s during the morning hours before reaching the 80s by the early afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80s across the region, but should remain shy of Tallahassee's record high of 88 degrees set back in 1961. Halloween will feature temperatures reaching the upper 70s with a few locations hitting 80 degrees possible, but a cold front moving through the region will drop highs for the remainder of the workweek into the upper 60s and low 70s. This means November will start on a chilly note!