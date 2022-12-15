Late-night tornado watch issued for several western counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch is in effect for counties near the Apalachicola, Flint, and Chattahoochee rivers in the western Florida Big Bend and southwestern Georgia until 2:00 a.m.

Individual thunderstorms moving across the Emerald Coast and the Panhandle this evening are capable of causing waterspouts that can move onshore and become tornadoes. Some of these can move a far distance inland into the tri-state region.

Overnight, a line of strong and severe thunderstorms is forecast to move from west to east through the northern Florida and southern Georgia region. These storms will contain strong wind gusts — perhaps reaching 65 mph in some cases — heavy rain, and occasional lightning.

An extension of this watch, or an entirely new tornado watch covering more local counties, is highly possible later tonight.

The risk for a few tornadoes exists ahead and along the thunderstorm line. An isolated tornado can possibly become strong.

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings will be issued if there is an imminent threat for these conditions overnight.

Damage can occur in strong gusts, even if they don't reach 65 mph.

Severe weather is particularly dangerous at night, when many people may sleep through severe weather alerts and hazardous weather.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First to Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.