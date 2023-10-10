"Lasting Legacy of Michael" webinar to feature chief meteorologist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The five-year commemoration of the landfall of Major Hurricane Michael in the eastern Panhandle will include a one-hour webinar Tuesday evening featuring individuals who worked through the storm.

The American Meteorological Society's "Weather Band" series features in-depth discussions of various weather topics, reaching out to weather enthusiasts and followers to engage in their interests in the science.

The latest series starts Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., and will highlight the experiences of working through Hurricane Michael from the perspectives of broadcast meteorologists, National Weather Service forecasters, and members of academia.

Included in the discussion panel will be our own First to Know chief meteorologist Casanova Nurse, who led eight hours of continuous tracking and coverage of Michael on its path through the tri-state and southwestern Georgia communities on Oct. 10, 2018.

It is free to register for the webinar on Zoom. Registration is accessible through the QR code on the graphic caontained in this article and through the AMS Weather Band website.