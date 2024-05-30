Last days of the month will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds overhead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday brings us another warmer afternoon with highs climbing, once again, into the low 90s.

A steady stream of 90s will be likely as we head into the new month.

Thursday storm activity will be very minimal to almost non-existent.

Hit-or-miss storms will be around Friday through Sunday.

These will NOT be washouts, but some storm activity may have you inside for an hour or so until they pass.

We are getting into the swing of the summer-like pattern with warm, humid days and afternoon spotty storms inland possible.

Stay cool and hydrated out there!