Last day of isolated showers for our neighborhoods before sunshine returns late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain chances are still present early Wednesday morning with isolated showers falling across I-10 into our western neighborhoods closer heading to Jacksonville.

Storms will fizzle out during early morning hours, but we can also expect another round of isolated storms Wednesday afternoon.

These will be possible for South Georgia and the Big Bend. While not all of us get rain, some of us will be bringing out the umbrellas and putting on the windshield wipers as we head home from work.

Highs Wednesday still top out in the mid to upper 80s with those receiving rain only making it into the mid 80s.

More sunshine than cloud cover will greet us Thursday.

Isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon for the southeast side of the Big Bend (Taylor, Madison, Hamilton, Suwannee counties).

The rest of us will bask in the sunlight and low 90s.

Friday through early next week brings highs in the upper 80s with even more sunshine! Rain chances become very low to non-existent by late-week.

We need the rain as drought becomes prevalent through our neighborhoods, but weekend plans look to be dry and mild.