Last cold start for Big Bend and South Georgia before soggy weekend takes hold

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first impact to us this week is almost over.

Freezing temperatures still take hold of the Big Bend and South Georgia through the early morning hours of Thursday.

Afternoon blue sky warms up to the mid 60s, but clouds start sliding in to cover our skies later this afternoon.

Cloud cover, more moisture, and a push of warmer air all allow temperatures to stay well above freezing in the coldest hours of Friday morning.

Friday morning's temperatures will start in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Widespread showers move in Friday afternoon with widespread, heavy showers expected throughout the day.

A soggy weekend is in store for all of us with widespread continuing in the forecast Saturday and Sunday as well. The good news with this moisture though is, A. we need it to improve our drought monitor, and B. warmer weather accompanies showers, so heaters will not be working as hard to keep you warm.

Rain clears by early Monday, but temperatures also take another drop into the mid to low 60s as highs.

Lows look to stay in the mid to upper 40s during this time though.