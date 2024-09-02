Labor Day forecast calls for sunscreen and sunglasses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Labor Day! Hopefully you don't have too much laboring to do out there Monday!

Highs will be nice and warm with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s Labor Day afternoon.

More sun than clouds will be around for most of us!

Some neighborhoods could expect a very spot storm though later Monday afternoon.

Again more sunshine than not across our area, but some of South Georgia and the Big Bend could see a few spotty storms.

The good news is these will not be washouts, but if you are heading to the FSU vs. Boston College game Monday afternoon and evening in Tallahassee, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have a rain jacket JUST IN CASE.

Storms (the few that do pop up) will be short-lived, and we are not looking at any kind of washout for any Monday afternoon or evening plans.

A front approaches Tuesday, so shower and storm activity will be slightly more widespread.

Highs start dropping this week as the front clips our neighborhoods. The good news is we need the rain, so the clip of the front will mean more widespread storm potential Wednesday through the early weekend.

