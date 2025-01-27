Kicking out the cold with warmer than normal temperatures this week!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We kick out the bitter cold with warmer than average temperatures this week!

A big swing in temperatures is in our forecast as we go from the 40s as highs to the 70s in under 7 days!

Partly cloudy skies in fill in overhead Monday, and a spot shower or two cannot be ruled out through the afternoon and evening.

These showers will not be a washout, but a light shower is possible here and there just before the sun goes down.

Highs Monday and Tuesday climb into the mid to upper 60s.

This time of year, the average temperature is about 64-degrees.

We will be WELL above that later this week.

Highs midweek through the weekend climb to the low to mid 70s!!

HELLO SPRING! Kind of...