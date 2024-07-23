Keeping the rain jackets close this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another day of widespread showers and storms is possible across South Georgia and the Big Bend.

We keep the rain jackets or umbrellas close as widespread afternoon and evening storms and showers are likely through late-week.

Before showers develop, we have a hot, humid afternoon ahead with 'feels like' temperatures climb to the upper 90s and low triple digits.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through the week, but before rain and shower chances, it will still feel much hotter.

Thanks to the extra moisture in the air, when storms do develop, heavy rain could fall from spotty to widespread showers and storms.

Rain becomes more widespread Wednesday and Thursday, but scattered afternoon showers and storms remain in the forecast through the next 7-day forecast.