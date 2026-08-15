Keeping the hot and stormy trend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The high pressure that has been hanging with us all week still lingers, causing daytime highs to stick to the upper 90s with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits.

Scattered showers and storms will pop up throughout Saturday afternoon and evening before diminishing through the night.

Sunday will look similar with partly cloudy skies to start and afternoon/evening storm activity.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday for all counties as heat indices of 111° are expected.

ABC 27 Sunday Heat Advisory

As the high keeps us hot, other factors including the sea breeze and a front to our north will allow for the rain to stick around as well.

Expect afternoon shower and storm activity each day through next week. Some storms can be strong with the main hazards being gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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