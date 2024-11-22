Keeping the heavier jackets on with a CHILL in the air this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning to you!

By now, you are probably aware of the chill that has set in for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Thursday morning may have been a little bit of a shock as we started out close to 30 degrees cooler Thursday morning than we did Wednesday morning.

Now the cooler air has been around for about 24 hours, and we expect it to last through the weekend.

Keeping the heavier coats on through morning and evening hours as dry air, clear skies, and a slight breeze make for some chilly starts and ends to our days!

Highs barely climb into the low 60s these next few afternoons with lows in the 70s through Sunday morning.

Highs Sunday climb back into the low 70s with a gradual warming trend to the upper 70s by Tuesday.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be mostly dry but have a little more warmth and humidty around. This would be some partly cloudy skies and a VERY slight chance of a shower.