Keeping the heat with limited relief

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — High moisture and limited shower activity is allowing temperatures to climb further into the 90s with heat indices exceeding 108° for most.

The lower rain coverage is thanks to a high pressure system that has settled in and won't be moving out until the end of the week. So until then, the forecast will stay consistent with more sunshine and higher temperatures.

Although the high pressure is keeping the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere dry, at the surface, plenty of moisture remains in place. This will cause feels like temperatures to soar into the triple digits. Another Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday from 1 - 7 p.m. as heat indices of 110° are expected. So make sure you are packing plenty of water for the kiddos as they head to school!

ABC 27 Wednesday Heat Advisory

Spotty/isolated showers are possible for each afternoon this week, but a majority of the area will escape the activity.

Rain chances increase slightly as we approach the weekend, but the heat will stay in place.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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