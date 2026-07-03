Keeping the heat through the holiday weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will get a mix of heat, humidity, and afternoon storms through the weekend.

Lows Friday night will stay on the warmer side in the mid 70s with clear skies expected overnight.

Throughout Independence Day, temperatures will quickly return to the upper 90s throughout the afternoon with feels like temperatures ranging between 105-110°. Make sure you are staying hydrated!

The slightly drier air mass that has been in place over the past couple of days will be breaking throughout the weekend, so expect humid conditions as the moisture returns.

Shower and storm activity will make an appearance throughout Saturday afternoon, mainly across the Big Bend. The time frame is 12 - 6 p.m. and mainly consist of heavy downpours, but rumbles of thunder are likely in stronger cells.

The activity should fizzle out soon after sunset, so fireworks should be a go!

Stay safe, cool, and hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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