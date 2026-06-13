Keeping the heat and the showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect a similar day Sunday as we will be keeping both the heat and the storms.

Lows Saturday night will be a warm mid 70s. The showers will take their time dissipating, but once they do, we will be left with cloud cover overnight.

Waking up Sunday morning, temperatures will quickly heat up to the 80s by around 9 a.m. and then the 90s by 11 a.m..

Partly cloudy skies will be the sight until the afternoon where scattered showers and storms are expected. A front to our north will drift south just enough to provide lots of moisture. Although chances of severe storms are very low, isolated storms could be on the stronger side with the main threats being gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. It is safe to say, try to stay indoors as much as possible due to the rain and heat.

Throughout next week, shower chances will remain in the forecast each afternoon with the highest chances being towards the beginning of the week.

Good news, the showers will eventually 'cool' temperatures down to the upper 80s to low 90s. However, the humidity will stay in place.

Stay dry, cool, and hydrated!

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