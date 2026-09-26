Keeping the fall feel going

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — If you haven't stepped outside, I would encourage you do so!

Dry air has settled in and it is here to stay through the rest of the weekend and beginning parts of the work week.

Not only is it not humid, but the dry air also isn't allowing any rain.

Skies will remain mostly sunny with warm but comfortable temperatures in the 80s.

Overnight, temperatures will stay chilly into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Moisture and rain returns to the forecast towards the end of the week, but until then, we are keeping the fall-like conditions!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.