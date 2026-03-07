Keeping the clouds around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Overall, conditions will stay the same throughout the rest of the weekend: warm and partly cloudy.

Overnight Saturday, temperatures will stay on the warmer side in the low to mid 60s and patches of fog will pop up Sunday morning. Humidity levels continue to stay on the higher side as well, making it feel slightly muggy.

A few isolated showers are possible overnight Saturday, but most will stick with the cloud cover.

Sunday will feature warm temperatures yet again, back in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds to start. Isolated showers and storms are possible once the afternoon and early evening approach. A majority of these will be small, and pass by quickly.

We will keep the warm trend until Thursday when a cold front approaches with much needed rain ahead of it.

