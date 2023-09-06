Keeping skies dry one more afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are entering the halfway point of the work week, and drier air sticks around for us one more day.

Highs Wednesday will still be warm, topping out in the mid 90s, but rain chances stay almost non-existent Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday, a disturbance will kick off some showers to our northeast in the morning with a few isolated showers moving through ahead of a cold front Thursday mid- to late-afternoon.

This will mostly be concentrated across the tri-state area and down through the western side of the Big Bend.

Friday's showers and storms will be a bit more scattered with more of us seeing chances of rain in the afternoon.

Spotty showers will be around for the weekend, so we are not looking at any washouts for outdoor plans Saturday or Sunday.

Highs actually drop back to the low 90s for us on Sunday afternoon.

Spotty showers bring us into the early days of next week, too.