Keeping out the umbrellas Friday with afternoon scattered storms around

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Another round of storms in the forecast for Friday mean another day of keeping the umbrellas close.

Not all of us receive rain, but scattered storms develop through mid to late afternoon hours.

Highs Friday only top out in the upper 80s again though.

Storm activity lessens overnight into Saturday morning where a few isolated showers and storms are possible by Saturday afternoon.

The weekend will not be a washout, but isolated storm chances may have us moving undercover for a half hour or so.

Highs this weekend stay in the low 90s with partly sunny skies between storms.

Next week, rain chances stay isolated to the coastline neighborhoods, but temperatures keep rising.

We are back in the mid to upper 90s early next week.