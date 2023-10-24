Keeping it cooler in the shade with decently dry air around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dew point temperatures? What's the big deal?

Dew point temperatures determine how humid it feels outside. For example, we could see dew point temperatures in the mid to even upper 70s during the summer. This makes the low 90s feel more like the low 100s.

When there is a lot of moisture in the air (higher dew points), you have a hard time evaporating sweat, because the air can't take much more moisture. Evaporation is a cooling process. When your sweat can't evaporate efficiently when you overheat then you have a hard time cooling down quickly.

On the opposing side, dew point temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s would keep the humid, sticky feeling down.

Tuesday dew point temperatures will be in those upper 50s and low 60s.

With highs in the low 80s, we will feel much closer to our actual temperatures.

If you head out the door for a jog this afternoon, you can cool off a lot easier in the shade!

You may even be able to get a few pool days in this week.

Highs climb as skies stay clear.

Tuesday through Friday we top out in the low 80s. Friday has a 10% of us getting rain, but that looks like a small blip on the radar.

The weekend brings even more sunshine with highs topping out in the mid 80s which is slightly above average.