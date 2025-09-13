Keeping dry conditions in the forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As a big patch of dry air continues to sit over us, rain chances stay to a minimum.

A high pressure is currently sitting just to our north with a low stationary front to our south and neither are budging. This is going to help keep our conditions dry through the weekend and next week.

Temperatures stay consistent with overnight lows in the 60s and daytime highs in the low 90s.

With little cloud coverage, sunny skies continue to be the story over the next 5 days before a slight chance for rain moves in mid week.

