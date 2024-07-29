Keeping an eye on the tropics with potential development at 50% over the next 7 days

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropics are waking up, but there is one area the National Hurricane Center has highlighted as a potential area of development over the next 7 days.

After a nearly 2-week quiet period, Saharan dust has settled and a system out in the mid-Atlantic has potential for formation over the next week.

The system has a 0% chance of formation over the next 2 days, but a 50% chance of development over the next 7-days.

Keep in mind, the area in orange is the area of potential development NOT the area where the storm will track.

This orange checkered area is different than a cone. A cone is used for a system that has already developed, this is an area of POTENTIAL development.

We will keep an eye on this system and keep you up to date on the latest, but there is nothing to be overly concerned about right now.

