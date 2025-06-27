Keeping afternoon scattered storms around for the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our reporters and Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse hit the road for our On The Road segment in Thomasville for Friday night.

Luckily, they will be indoors.

Some afternoon and early evening storms may be heard in the background of some of our videos, because scattered storms are expected to develop around lunchtime and fizzle out by late-evening.

Some storms could produce frequent lightning and even some gusty wind.

We may have some afternoon plans that have to be rearranged indoors this weekend, because scattered afternoon and evening storms are expected, too.

With cloud cover and shower chances around peak heating hours, most highs stay closer to average (low 90s). Humidity levels will be high, so it will be feeling sticky at times!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.