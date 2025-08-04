Keep umbrellas close this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Soggy weather lines up this week along a stubborn stationary front.

Flood Watches are in effect until 8 PM Monday evening.

Storms will fire up on and off throughout the beginning of the week.

Everyone will not get rain all day, some neighborhoods will get spotty showers at times though.

Those spotty showers could be heavy at times! 1-2" per hour are possible rain rates out of some storms.

If a Flood Warning or Advisory is issued for your neighborhood, make sure you avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

