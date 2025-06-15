Keep those umbrellas around for the start of the work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Father's Day!

A southerly wind flow is continuing to bring moisture into the area, fueling storms into Monday and Tuesday before the high temperatures rise.

As the overnight hours approach, the remaining showers will dissipate leaving behind some clouds and mid 70s for the overnight lows.

Make sure to pack an umbrella when heading in to work Monday morning as showers could start in the late morning and continue into the afternoon during your commute home.

The humidity is not going anywhere as the moisture continues to sit over our area, but as far as the rain goes, we could have a break towards the middle part of the week.

As the low pressure to our north pushes out and the wind shifts, rain chances decrease to 30-40% Wednesday through Friday. This does not mean scattered storms are not possible as there is still a chance for a few quick pop-up showers.

With the rain chances decreasing, the heat is going to be the main story throughout the week as high temperatures rise to the mid 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits.

