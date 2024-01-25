Keep out the umbrellas, rain continues through Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rounds of rain and storms continue to sweep across our area ahead of a front that looks to stall just to our north on Friday.

Spotty showers move in from the southwest Thursday afternoon. A few storms moving in from the west, ahead of the front, could be stronger for the tri-state area. Hazards would include gusty wind with these storms.

The front stalls to our north Friday, so widespread cloud cover and rain is expected Friday morning and afternoon.

Saturday morning we wake up to cloudy conditions with the line of showers and storms finally moving through Saturday evening.

During this time, temperatures will be warmer and it will feel humid!

Storms move out by Saturday night, and clearing begins Sunday.

A trough digs into our area allowing much cooler air from the northwest fill in.

Highs drop to the 60s with lows from the upper 30s to low 40s early next week.