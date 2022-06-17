June Heat Wave: How to be safe in the scorcher

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Strong high pressure along with more than 14 hours of sunlight this time of year are combining to cause a scorching Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend for the Florida/Georgia state line region.

While the pre-summer swelter is quite uncomfortable for many, hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illnesses to occur.

High temperature forecasts will be pushing or exceeding 100° in many areas again. A heat advisory -- which will be reissued for most local counties Saturday -- means that feels-like "heat index" values will be near or above 108°. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

abc 27 First to Know Weather heat safety tips

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

abc 27 First to Know Weather heat exhaustion symptoms

abc 27 First to Know Weather heat stroke symptoms

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce heat-stress risk during outdoor work or play, frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments are necessary.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency; call 911.