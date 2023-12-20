It's beginning to look a lot like... a southern... Christmas

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a frosty and chilly start to Wednesday, highs climb to the upper 50s by the afternoon.

Less sunshine and blue sky will be seen overhead through the end of the week.

The increase in humidity and cloud cover will help keep overnight temperatures slightly warmer.

Lows drop Wednesday into Thursday morning to the mid 30s. Then lows only drop to the upper 30s to even upper 40s by the end of the week into the weekend.

Highs over the next couple of days also gain a few degrees. Through late-week we are in the upper 50s and low 60s, but jump to the low 70s by the holidays.

Rain chances return just in time for our travel plans Christmas Eve afternoon and will remain scattered through Christmas Day.

Showers stay in the forecast through the early days of next week, too.