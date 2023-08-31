Isolated to scattered storms expected Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As many in Idalia's path start cleanup Thursday, temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s as the sunrises.

Highs will climb to the low 90s, but humidity will play a big factor in making it feel like the low 100s Thursday afternoon.

Storms move out overnight leaving us in the mid 70s to start Friday morning.

Another round of scattered showers is possible Friday afternoon, but a drier trend starts for the weekend.

A storm or two cannot be ruled out for Labor Day weekend, but storms will be a lot less widespread.

Plans may have to be put on hold while storms pass, but these will not be a washout of any weekend outdoor plans you have.

There is a chance some of us could even drop into the upper 60s during overnight hours of the weekend!

Mostly sunny skies fill in next week with isolated chances of storms still around.